China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. China Carbon Graphite Group shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Get China Carbon Graphite Group alerts:

About China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.