thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.45

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $8.68. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

About thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

