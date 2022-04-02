Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.66

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.66 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 3.64 ($0.05). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,056,271 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £7.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.66.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.