Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,053,600 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 1,597,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,107.2 days.

Sany Heavy Equipment International stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Get Sany Heavy Equipment International alerts:

About Sany Heavy Equipment International (Get Rating)

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacturing and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic and smart mined products and spare parts, and the provision of related services in Mainland China. It operates through the Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.