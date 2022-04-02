Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,053,600 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 1,597,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,107.2 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sany Heavy Equipment International (SNYYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.