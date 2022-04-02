SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

SJW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

SJW opened at $71.65 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth $16,536,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

