Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.61. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
PAYX stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.
Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
