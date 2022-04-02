IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IGMS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $742.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,855,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 498.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

