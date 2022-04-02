Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CohBar, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CohBar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.52. CohBar has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CohBar during the third quarter worth about $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CohBar during the third quarter worth about $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CohBar by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

