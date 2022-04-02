First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.