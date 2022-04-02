Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($39.56) to €33.00 ($36.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

