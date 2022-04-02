Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $107.11 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,409,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 760,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,018,000 after buying an additional 171,566 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,586,000 after buying an additional 46,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.