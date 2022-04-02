Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,509,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

