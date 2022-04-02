Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “
Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.73.
About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.