Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

