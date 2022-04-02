Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

