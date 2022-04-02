Strix Group (LON:KETL) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 375 ($4.91) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KETL. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 376 ($4.93).

Shares of LON KETL opened at GBX 194.20 ($2.54) on Thursday. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £401.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

