Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $552.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 88.98% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $116,478.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,039 shares of company stock worth $2,362,226. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

