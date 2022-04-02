Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.38.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.