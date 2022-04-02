FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $453.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDS. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.10.

NYSE FDS opened at $429.12 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $306.86 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.95.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,158,650 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

