Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELDN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

