Comparing Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) & Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -1,214.45% -252.89% Integra LifeSciences 10.96% 16.93% 7.24%

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Integra LifeSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 3.59 $169.07 million $1.98 33.60

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 1 4 3 0 2.25

Sigyn Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 148.00%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $76.14, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

