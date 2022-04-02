Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from €62.00 ($68.13) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

