HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HTBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $487.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.