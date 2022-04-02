Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Century Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

