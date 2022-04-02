Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on the stock.

LON:AML opened at GBX 977.80 ($12.81) on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 700 ($9.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,262 ($29.63). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.73.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 947 ($12.41) per share, for a total transaction of £28,410 ($37,215.09).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

