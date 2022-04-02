Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

AAPL stock opened at $174.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pariax LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,156,000. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

