StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after buying an additional 2,040,937 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 535,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.