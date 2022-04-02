Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million.

In related news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,051,000 after buying an additional 110,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

