Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $590.24.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $458.19 on Tuesday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

