FY2022 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Lifted by National Bank Financial

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.94.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.79 and a 1 year high of C$2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.32.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

