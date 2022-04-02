Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $98.76

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.76 and traded as high as C$112.77. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$110.88, with a volume of 422,103 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$36.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.76.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total value of C$1,106,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,318,294. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total transaction of C$3,541,922.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,236,028.07. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

