GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.31

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.31 and traded as high as C$5.78. GCM Mining shares last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 776,633 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.89%.

About GCM Mining (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

