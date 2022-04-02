Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -145.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. Cameco has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

