CoreCivic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,697 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 366% compared to the average volume of 794 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CoreCivic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CoreCivic by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

