Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DNFGY opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.