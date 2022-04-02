Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DNFGY opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

