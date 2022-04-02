Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DASTY. UBS Group raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

