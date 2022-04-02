Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) PT Lowered to €29.00

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €33.00 ($36.26) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Analyst Recommendations for Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

