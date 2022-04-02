Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) PT Lowered to €29.00

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €33.00 ($36.26) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.