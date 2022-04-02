Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.50

Shares of Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.68). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 100 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.50.
Harvey Nash Group Company Profile (LON:HVN)
