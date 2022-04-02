Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CADE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

