TheStreet Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

National Vision stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 173,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

