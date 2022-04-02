Zacks Investment Research Lowers Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) to Hold

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ITRG. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.