Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $676.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

