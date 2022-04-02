Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) to “Hold”

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

