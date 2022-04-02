$0.26 EPS Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.