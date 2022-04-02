Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Issued By William Blair

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.56.

NYSE AYI opened at $191.12 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $197.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,889,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

