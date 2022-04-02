Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.06. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,615 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.