Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

IBTX stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

