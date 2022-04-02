Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTBI opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $738.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,364,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 105,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

