Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RF. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after acquiring an additional 805,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after acquiring an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after acquiring an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

