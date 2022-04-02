Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Verastem, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Verastem in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verastem’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

VSTM stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $266.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

