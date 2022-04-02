BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of BRSC opened at GBX 1,654 ($21.67) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,707.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,933.58. The company has a market capitalization of £807.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,412.27 ($18.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.22).

In related news, insider Ronald Gould purchased 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,891 ($24.77) per share, with a total value of £29,197.04 ($38,246.06).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

